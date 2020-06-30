Clay Young Named Interim County Administrator

By Betsy Finklea

Clay Young has been named the interim Dillon County Administrator.

Young is the current Director of Economic Development and will also continue in that role.

Young has more than 25 years of governmental experience having served as county administrator in Dillon two previous times as well as Hampton and Kershaw and as city manager of Hanahan and Chester. He has served as a finance director in Chester and Lancaster counties and worked for the Lowcountry Council of Governments as Economic Development Coordinator and the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments.

During his previous time in Dillon, Young has been credited with working to establish a hospitality tax, completing the capital sales tax projects, establishing the first comprehensive accounting system in Dillon county, bringing Inland Port Dillon, and bringing millions of dollars of investment and numerous jobs to the county.

Young is looking forward to assisting the county as interim administrator in addition to his other duties.

