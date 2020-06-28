PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball—A&B v. McLeod by Admin 2 • June 28, 2020 +1 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball—A&B v. McLeod PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. #2 McLeod pitcher #2 A & B hits one to left McLeod pitcher A & B pitcher A & B pitcher #2 McLeod watches ball one # 1 McLeod hits grounder #3 A & B readies to swing #15 A & B #22 McLeod moves McLeod Player at bat Out at 3rd #6 A & B swings #16 A & B steals 2nd #16 A & B scores Safe at home #9 A & B hits one to right and rounds 3rd on the throw and scores #15 A & B strikes out swinging A & B pitcher A & B pitcher # 5 McLeod watches; strike one # 3 McLeod steals 2nd # 3 McLeod safe at 3rd # 1 A & B new pitcher with bases loaded and no outs warms up # 7 McLeod takes strike one Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail