Bridge Repairs Underway At Elberry Road Overpass

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will perform bridge repairs that will require nightly single lane closures on I-95 northbound near mile marker 179 at the Elberry Road overpass in Dillon County through July 10, 2020.



The single lane closures at northbound mile marker 179 will begin on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Nightly lane closures will occur Monday night through Friday morning from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Friday night through Monday morning from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

There will not be any lane closures during the Independence Day holiday weekend (July 2 to July 6).

In addition to single lane closures, there will be times throughout the project when pacing operations are required to slow traffic to make necessary repairs. Motorists traveling along this northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion.

Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction.

To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.

