Gas Prices Inching Higher

Charlotte, N.C. (May 18, 2020) – Gas prices in the Carolinas are inching higher as most of the region pushes towards re-opening, causing a growing number of people to hit the road. Gasoline demand is now only 30 percent lower than a year ago and even with prices expected to push more expensive this month, motorists will still see some low Memorial Day gas prices.

“Gas prices in the Carolinas increased last week for the first time in nearly 80 days,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “A small increase in pump prices is likely to continue in the upcoming weeks as Carolinians get back on the roads to visit businesses and possibly do some holiday traveling.”

On the week, North Carolina’s average is four cents more expensive at $1.71, three cents more expensive on the month and 92 cents cheaper on the year. South Carolina’s average is three cents more expensive at $1.60, one cent more expensive on the month and 86 cents cheaper on the year.

