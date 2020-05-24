DILLON – Debra Jean Chavis, 67, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center Dillon. A service to celebrate her life and entombment will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jim Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. Due to the current health crisis (COVID-19) please practice social distancing at the visitation and services.

Mrs. Chavis was born March 17, 1953, in Marlboro County, SC, the daughter of the late John Allen and Dora Mae Locklear Chavis. She embraced her heritage and ancestral roots through her membership to the Pee Dee Indian Nation of Upper South Carolina.

Debra also expressed her love for God through her membership at New Life Family Worship Center. Mrs. Chavis worked as a Setup Personnel at Wix for over twenty years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories to her sons, Jason Harrelson and Terry D. Harrelson both of Dillon; daughters, Terra Harrelson of Dillon and Britteny Ard (Todd) of Florence; brothers, Allen Chavis (Janice) of Loris and Ronnie Chavis (Debra) both of Sebring, FL; sisters, Carolyn Bolton of Little Rock, Shirley Murray (James) of Sebring, FL and Gail Ann Caldwell of Wilson, NC; grandchildren, K. Brandon Cooper (Macey), Hunter Harrelson, Madison Cooper, Christopher Ard Jr., Journie Harrelson, and Monroe Ard; and great grandchildren, Ryder Cooper, Greyson Harrelson and Karter Harrelson.

Debra was preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Locklear, Bonnie Locklear and Hazel Korzer. You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641 to have a staff member to sign the register book on your behalf.

