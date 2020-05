Latta United Methodist Church held a brief Memorial Day service on Monday morning at the cross in the front yard of the church. Rev. Mike Rouse, pastor at Latta United Methodist Church, led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Christian Pledge and played a patriotic song on the trumpet and TAPS on the bugle. He also had a prayer. This was a fitting tribute for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email