Death Notices

Graveside service for Mother Arcella Coleman will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Union Church Cemetery in Lake View, SC. Mother Coleman died on Friday May 15, 2020 at her residence in Dillon, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friend at 129 Pleasant Hill Road, Dillon, South Carolina.

Graveside service for A. J. Robinson will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. Robinson died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence in Brooklyn, NY. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Graveside service for Ms. Bessie Mae McCoy will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. McCoy died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the home of her son in Ladson, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

