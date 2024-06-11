The Dillon Herald Speaks To The Dillon Rotary

On Wednesday, June 5th, the Dillon Rotary Club welcomed Vickie Rogers and Landry Collins as guest speakers, introduced by Dan Bozard. Rogers, the Interim Editor of The Dillon Herald newspaper, began by sharing insights into her journey from a graphic designer to her current editorial role. She underscored the historical significance of The Dillon Herald, established in 1894 as Dillon County’s longest-running business. Rogers highlighted the newspaper’s extensive archives dating back to 1909 and encouraged members to visit Herald Printing and Graphics for a tour of their operational printing press. Above all, she stressed The Dillon Herald’s commitment to showcasing the positive aspects of Dillon County, shifting the focus away from negative news.

Following Rogers, Collins, serving as the head of advertising and sports editor, took the stage. He expressed his eagerness for his new position, which he assumed earlier that year, and his genuine enthusiasm for Dillon County’s sports scene. Collins shared updates on the recent successes of local high school basketball teams in the playoffs, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and celebrating achievements such as state championships, exemplified by the recent win of the Lake View varsity girls’ team. He also provided a summary of the softball and baseball seasons, celebrating the collective triumphs of all schools and highlighting the Lower State Championships secured by Latta and Lake View. Collins reiterated The Dillon Herald’s interest in engaging with students across Dillon County who harbor interests in journalism and photography, signaling a commitment to nurturing future talent within the community.

In essence, both Rogers and Collins painted a vibrant picture of The Dillon Herald’s role as not just a newspaper but as a cornerstone of community connection and positive storytelling, ensuring that Dillon County’s achievements and triumphs are celebrated and shared with pride.