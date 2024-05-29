Alden Okoh-Aduako Awared National Merit Scholarship

Darlington, SC – Trinity Collegiate

Alden Okoh-Aduako, a student at Trinity Collegiate School, has been announced as a winner of

the National Merit $2500 Scholarship. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a

talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship

Program. Alden is the son of Dr. Samuel Aduako and Dr. Cecelia Okoh of Florence. He will be

attending Yale University in the Fall of 2024.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have

the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college

studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the

nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school

counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists

and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and

grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test

(PSAT/NMSQT®); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay

written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

NMSC finances most of these single-payment National Merit $2500 Scholarships.

Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite

these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Donations made

to NMSC’s President’s Fund also provide funding for National Merit $2500 Scholarships.

Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

2024 National Merit Scholarship Competition

This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2022 when high school

juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall,

the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s

high school seniors, were named Semifinalists on a state-representational basis. More than

16,000 Semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition.

From the Semifinalist group, over 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and

other requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the

2024 program, more than 6,870 Finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and

received a total of nearly $26 million in college scholarships.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was founded

in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of

scholarships offered each year are underwritten by approximately 320 independent corporate and

college sponsors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and

encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education.

Trinity Collegiate School is a coeducational, non-discriminatory, college-preparatory day school

serving students in grades six through twelve located in Darlington, South Carolina. The school is

dedicated to the development of every student’s intellect and character through strong academics,

athletics and a wide variety of extra-curricular activities. For more information contact April

Munn, Director of Admissions, at (843)395-9124 or amunn@trinitycollegiate.org.