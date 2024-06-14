First Friday At The Fountain Held

By Vickie Rogers

Anderson Brothers Bank and City of Dillon presented First Friday at the Fountain on Friday, June 7th at the South Plaza-Downtown Dillon, 100 South Railroad Avenue. The event was from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Dan E. Lockemy was the DJ. He kept the crowd entertained throughout the event.

Jim Quick & The Coastline took the stage at 7 p.m., and entertained the large crowd while many danced and sang along to their favorite songs.

Several food trucks were on hand including Zachos Tacos, Bay & Scrap, University Food Truck #2, Tom’s Travelin’ Coffee Truck, Southern Favorites, and Platinum Desserts. There was something for everyone.

Free kids activities included Todd’s Twisted Balloons, Hartsville Bubble Guy, and Amazing Faces.

This event is a great way to build and strengthen our community. It is held the first Friday of each month this summer.