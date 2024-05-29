VFW NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE: On 5/21/2024, the Dillon VFW Post was at Veterans Village in Florence to visit with local Veterans at this State Veterans Home. Post members met with 6 area Veterans and gave them a ballcap marked with their individual branch of service. In this case, it was 5 Army hats and 1 USAF hat. The hats were provided by the Dillon Branch of First Citizens Bank which partnered with the Dillon VFW on this National Day of Service. The Veterans were thanked for their service and VFW Post members listened to their stories about serving in the military. They were told that their military service was appreciated and that they had not been forgotten. Time was taken by all to sing their military service songs – Army & Air Force. Pictured clockwise are ARMY Veteran Richard Wiggins (Dillon), ARMY Veteran Roscoe Gregg (Marion), ARMY Veteran Larry Davis (Dillon), VFW Post Commander John Harlow, VFW Post Quartermaster Joey Williams, and USAF Veteran Lonnie Lane (Marion). Also visited was ARMY Veteran Timothy Hayes (Marion) who was in his room and is pictured separately with VFW QM Joey Williams. ARMY Veteran Roy Lane (Latta) could not be seen because of some health issues. The Veterans Village staff delivered his ARMY hat to his room. The VFW Post is sending each of the Veterans a follow-up letter.