Mom & Bru Boutique Holds Grand Opening

Chelsey Dimery

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me what “BRU” meant I would be rich. Mom represents my title as a mother to two beautiful girls, bru is short for brunette and is pronounced BREW due to the fact that my husband is a brunette. I knew before I even started this business that I wanted my family to be the center of it all. I love The Lord, and I love fashion. I hope to provide high quality pieces with affordable prices! I look forward to seeing many familiar faces, but also getting to meet new ones! Our hours are Wednesday-Friday 10-5 and Saturdays 10-2. We are located at 221 East Main Street, Dillon.

“When the time is right, I, The Lord will make it happen.” Isaiah 60:22