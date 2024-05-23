Coroner Identifies Three From Multiple Incidents

By Vickie Rogers

Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified three people deceased from separate incidents in Dillon County.

-On May 15, 2024 at 7:10 a.m. Kamilah Smith, a 52 year old female from Winston Salem, N.C. died as a result from a motor vehicle accident on I95.

-On May 16, 2024 Anton Tmone Davis, a 26 year old male died after being struck by motor vehicles on Hwy 301. He was sent to Grand Strand for an autopsy.

-On May 18, 2024, Alex Davis, a 40 year old male was found deceased on the train tracks on 9th Avenue behind Rosewood Apartments. He was sent for autopsy to determine cause of death. No foul play is suspected.