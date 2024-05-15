Miss Latta Viking Crowned

Contributed Story

On Saturday, May 4th, 2024, Latta High School held its annual Miss Viking Pageant. Eighteen beautiful young women in grades ninth through twelfth graced the Ellis Performing Arts Center stage in a special category titled, Time for Tea, as well as an evening gown category. Earlier that morning, each contestant set down with the three judges for one-on-one interviews where they were asked questions regarding school, society, and involvement in extracurricular activities.

The pageant was directed by Ms. Jodie Peele Branham, her seventh year overseeing the pageant. The guest emcees’ were the reigning Miss Viking 2023, Janie Nolan, a junior at Latta High School and Lea Foster Khalil, a Latta High graduate, Miss Viking 2018, and the reigning Miss Gamecock 2024. Special entertainment was provided by violinist Gavril Tiburcio, Miss Viking 2023 Janie Nolan with a song, and Lea Foster Khalil, Miss Viking 2018, with a dance.

The crowning portion of the pageant went as follows; Miss Congeniality – Senior, Le’Ann McKenzie; Miss Senior – Mason Lockamy, 1st runner-up- Briley Bryson; Miss Junior – Maddie Berry, 1st runner-up – Brooke Gasque; Miss Sophomore – Samantha Townsend, 1st runner-up – Kate Gasque; Miss Freshmen – Kyerian Oxendine, 1st runner-up-Avery Kirby.

Overall Miss Viking 2024 was Miss Katelyn Shelley Johnson. Katelyn is a Junior at Latta High School and the daughter of Davey and Shelley Johnson of Latta.