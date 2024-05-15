First Friday At The Fountain Held

By Vickie Rogers

Anderson Brothers Bank presented First Friday at the Fountain on Friday, May 3rd at the South Plaza – Downtown Dillon, 100 South Railroad Avenue from 6 pm-10 pm. David Graham was the DJ.

Chocolate Chip performed for the large crowd while many danced and sang along to their favorite songs.

There were several food trucks -Southern Favorites, Platinum Desserts, Erica’s Cake Factory, and Travelin’ Toms Coffee Truck.

Free kids activities included Amazing Faces and the Hartsville Bubble guy