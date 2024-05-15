National Day of Prayer Ceremony

By Vickie Rogers

A ceremony was held at the steps of the Dillon County Courthouse in honor of National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2 at noon.

Pastor James Smith opened with prayer. Raymond Davis led the Community Choir in “Hold Up the Light”. Dillon County Council Chairwoman said a prayer.

Latta Mayor Teresa Mason spoke and said a prayer, as did City of Dillon Mayor Tally McColl, and Lake View Mayor Sterling Lee.

Economic Development Director Rodney Berry said a prayer. Next, Sheriff Jamie Hamilton said a prayer for police and first responders. Chaplain (Major) David Morgan said a prayer for our veterans and military. A corporate prayer was said by all in attendance as the attendees held hands. Pastor Joseph Graham said a closing prayer, followed by Raymond Davis and the attendees closing with “God Bless America.”