Vickie Rogers Named Interim Editor Of The Dillon Herald

By Jordan Grimsley

Vickie Rogers has been named Interim Editor of The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper. Vickie has been a loyal employee for the past 5 years and has spent countless hours learning the ins and outs of The Dillon Herald. Vickie is excited about the opportunity moving forward and looks forward to gaining more knowledge of the community and building lasting relationships with its members. Rogers has two daughters, Amber Rogers and Morgan Rogers.

Vickie is a lifelong resident of Dillon County. The Dillon Herald is honored to have Vickie and we look forward to watching her grow in her career over the years to come.