Kiwanis Opening Day

It was a great day in Dillon, South Carolina on Monday, April 8th. The Dillon Kiwanis Club hosted their annual Kiwanis baseball Opening Day Ceremony at Ray Wilson Field. The stands were packed with family members, friends, and fans. Each team was brought onto the field and all the players and coaches were announced and introduced to the crowd. After all the teams were on the field, Pastor Matt Adams of First Presbyterian Church said the opening prayer. The teams were then turned to face the outfield and the flag for the National Anthem. Lisa Altman and her son Cole Altman were brought out for the ceremonial first pitch of the season. Cole is a player for the Dillon Internal Hurricanes. Lisa is the daughter of Jerry Douglas, who was a member of the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Mr. Douglas passed this past fall. The Dillon Herald would like to congratulate all of the athletes and coaches and wish them a great season full of learning and sportsmanship.