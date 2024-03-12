Services for Kenneth William Berry will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Berry, 35, died Monday, March 4, 2024 at his residence.

Born in Mullins, SC, November 30, 1988, he was the son of Alan Lenneau Berry, Sr. and Sheila Johnson Berry.

Survivors include his mother, Sheila Berry of Latta; father, Alan Lenneau Berry, Sr. of Latta; son, Kannon Waylon Berry; brothers and sisters, Jason Johnson (Kristin), Robert Lenneau Berry (Hollie), Alan Lenneau Berry, Jr. (Christy), Derrick Berry (Mandi), Quentin Berry, Shayna Berry (Emily), and Karen Lane (Brandon); maternal grandmother, Mildred Mishue; paternal grandmother, Gladys Berry Hucks.