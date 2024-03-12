Mr. Jesse Donald Foreman, of Bennettsville, SC, heard the Lord speak “Well done, my good and faithful Servant” as he peacefully entered the gates of heaven on Friday, March 8, 2024 at his residence at the age of 63.

Donald is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Edwards Foreman; children, Robbie (Allison) Foreman of Moncks Corner, SC, Virginia ‘Jenny’ (Curtis) Melton of Dillon, SC, and Zachary Foreman of the home; special son Mark (Angel) Blue; siblings, Rick (Marie) Foreman of Lumberton, NC, and Kathy (Bob) Cotton of Eden, NC; grandchildren Marlee Ava, Emmery, Gibson, and Stivenson Foreman all of Moncks Corner, SC and Charlye Reigne Melton of Dillon, SC; aunt, Kate Miller of Dillon, SC; brother-in-law Kenny (Susie) Edwards of Dillon, SC, George Mark (Carol) Edwards of Hamer, SC; other family, Bobby (Tracey) Miller of Dillon, SC, Michael (Teresa) Miller of Latta, and David Miller of Dillon. Asa (Frances) McDuffie of Hamer, SC; special friends, Jamie Arnette, Kenn Hucks, Joe Smith, John & Ann McManus, Randy Grimsley, Allen Fleming, and Kenneth Barrow; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal Boykin Spaniel, Maximums “Max” of Pinehill

Donald is preceded in death by his parents Doris Miller Foreman and Charles William Foreman of Dillon, SC; granddaughter, Hannah Lynn Foreman of Moncks Corner, SC; nephew, Brent William Cotton of Eden, NC; and brother-in-law Ronnie Edwards of Dillon.

Donald was born on July 31, 1960 in Milton, Florida, to Doris Miller Foreman and Charles William Foreman. He graduated from Dillon High School in Dillon, SC in June 1980. Donald continued his education later in life at Northeastern Technical College in Cheraw, SC where he earned his Associates of Science prior to attending Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. where he graduated with his Bachelors of Science in Religion on May 15, 2010. Donald worked as an EMT and Paramedic with Dillon County EMS, Florence County EMS, Heart Reach and Puff, taught First Aid and CPR for America Red Cross for over 25 years, and was also a part of the Dillon County Fire Department for many years. In 1996, Donald left the doors of the ambulance where he bandaged many wounds and entered the ministry field where his bandage became sharing the One who can heal all wounds and forgives regardless. Donald has served as the Interim Pastor of several churches over the past 29 years. During this time, he also served as the Director of Pinehill Baptist Retreat in Bennettsville, SC. Donald considered Pinehill to be a special place that is set a part, a place of worship, a place of peace, and most of all, Holy Ground. Throughout the past 29 years, the Lord entrusted Donald with the responsibility of the lives of thousands of young people to love, teach, and minister to. Through his faithfulness and selflessness, hundreds of lives have been impacted both here on earth, and into eternity as many students accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior because Donald shared the Gospel message of Salvation. Donald was a simple man who longed for nothing more than a simple life…However, his impact on other lives was so much more than simple, his impact was truly monumental.

Donald was full of life, love, and compassion. He lit up every room he entered…especially with his eyes. He loved to sing worship songs, to spend time with his family and friends and to attend First Baptist Church in Dillon. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding around, and hanging out at BK’s Grocery and Allen’s Muffler Shop (both of Bennettsville) with some of his dear friends. He also enjoyed watching and cheering for the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Latta Lady Viking Softball team. Of all of the things he enjoyed, spoiling his grandchildren to the absolute fullest and spending time with his friends and family were still both second to his priority of serving Jesus with everything he had. Donald loved his Lord more than anything else, Jesus always came first.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 15th, from 6-8 at First Baptist Church in Dillon.

A celebration of Jesse Donald Foreman’s life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 2pm at First Baptist Church in Dillon. Internment will follow with a private family burial. All are invited to attend and celebrate Donald’s life. Cooper Funeral Home, 209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC will officiate the ceremony.

The family would like to thank Shelley Long Page, Dr. Ravneet Bajwa with McLeod Oncology and Hemotology, Mrs. Bobbie Lee and Mrs. Crystal Clark with Agape Hospice-Dillon, McLeod Medical Center-Dillon and Florence, and Dillon County EMS for their efforts and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Icthus Ministries

Attention Bill Dingle

84 Haven Way

Bryson City, NC 28713

Dillon First Baptist Children and Youth Ministries, in Dillon, SC