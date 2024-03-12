Death Notices: 3-7-24

DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral service for Mr. Joseph Dijon Park will be held Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at The Door of Hope Christian Center in Marion, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. Park passed away on Sunday March 3, 2024 at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will be receiving friends from the hours of 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. this week at 3011 Joann Branch Road, Dillon, SC 29536.

*

Beaulah Manning passed on Monday, March 4, 2024 at McLeod Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Emma Townsend Bowens passed on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.