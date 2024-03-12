Frank Rogers Ellerbe, Jr., died on March 6, 2024, at the age of 89 at Still Hopes.



Ellerbe was born on October 6, 1934, in Florence, S.C to Frank Rogers Ellerbe and Hazel Harriet Floyd Ellerbe and was raised in Latta, S.C. He attended the University of South Carolina where he played shortstop on the baseball team for four years and graduated in 1956. Following graduation Ellerbe married Caroline LeConte Robinson of Columbia. He then served three years in the Air Force which included a posting of the young family to the USAF base in Etain, France. After his discharge from the Air Force, Ellerbe established and successfully operated the Ellerbe Oil Company in Dillion and Marion counties until the late 1980s when he sold the business and took a position as the first Director of Economic Development for Dillon County. While living in the Pee Dee region, he served on the Latta Town Council, the boards of the Saint Eugene Hospital in Dillon and the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, as well as the boards of the State Fair and AAA Carolinas.

Upon retirement, the Ellerbes moved to Columbia, spending summers in Highlands, North Carolina. He had a wide circle of friends in the Pee Dee, the Midlands and Highlands. He was a master at dinner table conversation, engaging those at his table in relevant discussions about topics of current interest and soliciting input from all, even those with whose opinions he might differ. And he engaged old and new friends alike by asking about the things he knew that they were interested in rather than talking about his own interests. He was beloved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who sought and received advice from him on things ranging from business to etiquette to golf. He served as a great role model for his family in expressing thanks and appreciation to those whose lives and actions touched him. Highlights of his later years included shooting his age when he was 67 and completing a successful climb of Mount LeConte at the age of 79, accompanied by Caroline, children, and grandchildren.

Ellerbe is survived by his wife of 67 years and their two sons, Frank Rogers Ellerbe III (Helen) of Columbia and David Mason Ellerbe (Millice) of Charlotte, six grandchildren: William Haselden Ellerbe, Caroline Ellerbe Sorrentino (Nick), David Mason Ellerbe Jr. (Mariel), Frances Ellerbe Bryan (Bo), Catharine Ellerbe Knight (Seth), and Thomas Fitzharris Ellerbe (Anne Lawrence), and ten great-grandchildren, as well as his brother H.E. “Bud” Ellerbe (Martha) of Nichols, S.C.

The family deeply appreciates the compassionate and professional care provided by the Still Hopes, Solutions, and Prisma Hospice medical and nursing staff over the last several months of his life.

The Memorial Service for Mr. Ellerbe will be held at The Chapel of The Holy Spirit at Still Hopes, 1 Still Hopes Dr, West Columbia, SC on Saturday, March 16th at 4 o’clock with a reception to follow in the Guignard Mansion. The burial will take place on Sunday, March 17th at 1:30 o’clock at the Haselden Cemetery in Sellers, S.C. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the Still Hopes Resident Assistance Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.

