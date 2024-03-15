Candidate Filing Period Opens Saturday, March 16

COLUMBIA, SC (March 15, 2024) – The 2024 candidate filing period opens noon, Saturday, March 16, and closes noon, Monday, April 1. Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2024 General Election must file during this period.

“One of the first steps to running for office is filing to appear on the ballot,” said Howie Knapp, Executive Director of the State Election Commission (SEC), “Candidate filing is crucial to the election process, and we want to make sure that all candidates have the information they need to be ready for June and November.”

Locations:

Federal, Statewide, and Multi-County Offices: SEC.

State Senate and State House of Representatives: SEC or county elections office in county of residence.

Various County-Level Offices: County elections office in county of residence.

Hours:

Saturday, March 16: Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Weekdays: Regular business hours.

Monday, April 1: 8:30 a.m. – Noon.

Some county election offices may be closed on Good Friday, March 29.

Forms and Fees:

A list of filing fees, filing forms, and more information about candidate filing can be found at filing locations and online in the “Candidate Information” section of scVOTES.gov.

Candidate Tracking System:

Candidate names and copies of forms are posted on the candidate-tracking page on scVOTES.gov immediately as candidates file. See who filed in real time, view filing documents and download candidate data by selecting the 2024 General Election.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter for the latest updates!