Free Medical Clinic Closing After 12 Years

By The Dillon County Free Medical Clinic Board

In a heartwarming turn of events, Dillon County Free Medical Clinic, a trusted medical clinic that has served our community for the past 12 years, is set to close its doors. However, the reason behind the closure is not one of financial struggles or adversity; instead, it is a testament to the success of meeting the health needs of our community.

Over the years, Dillon County Free Medical Clinic has been a pillar of support for countless individuals, providing essential healthcare services, preventive care, and fostering a sense of community well-being. The dedicated staff and healthcare professionals have worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone who walked through the doors received the care they deserved.

As the community’s health needs have evolved and improved, the demand for certain medical services at Dillon County Free Medical Clinic has diminished. The clinic’s board of directors, in a thoughtful and community-centric decision, has chosen to close its doors gracefully, acknowledging that the initial purpose of addressing critical healthcare gaps has been successfully achieved.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their unwavering support over the past 12 years. It is through your trust, collaboration, and commitment to health that Dillon County Free Medical Clinic has been able to make a significant impact. The clinic has not only provided medical care but has also become a hub for health education, community outreach, and a source of compassion for those in need. “It has been my pleasure to serve as Executive Director of the Free Medical Clinic for the past ten years. Over that time many patients have received needed medical services. A great need in our community has been met. I want to thank all donors, volunteers, providers as well as the Rural Area Leadership Initiative, First Baptist Church and McLeod Dillon for their partnerships over the years,” stated Ernie Barrentine.

As we bid farewell to Dillon County Free Medical Clinic, let us celebrate the achievements and milestones that have been reached together. The spirit of community collaboration that made this clinic a success will undoubtedly continue to flourish in other endeavors. While Dillon County Free Medical Clinic may be closing its chapter, the positive effects on the health and well-being of our community will resonate for years to come. We express our deepest appreciation to the dedicated healthcare professionals, staff, volunteers, and community members who have been an integral part of this journey. From Jenny Hardee CEO of McLeod Dillon, “The Dillon County Free Medical Clinic provided much needed services to the underinsured residents of our community. The clinic made routine health care available to individuals who could not afford it otherwise. This project brought the community together to promote wellness and keep Dillon County healthy.”

As we look toward the future, let us carry the spirit of unity and support that defined Dillon County Free Medical Clinic into our ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy and thriving community for all.

Thank you for 12 years of health, compassion, and community at Dillon County Free Medical Clinic