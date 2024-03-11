Local Student Attends South Carolina 4-H Pinckney Leadership Round-up

Za’Bajhia McCormick attended The South Carolina 4-H Pinckney Leadership Round-up in Florence. The Leadership Round-up is an opportunity for youth leaders from diverse backgrounds to gather and take their leadership skills to the next level.

Students participated in hands-on student leadership sessions, engaged in critical dialogue centered on personal excellence, established and maintained relationships with like-minded student leaders, and connected with professionals from higher education.

Special parent workshops also took place during the event. Za’Bajhia is also a South Carolina 4-H ambassador.

We are so proud of Za’Bajhia for going and representing Dillon County 4-H!