Latta Town Court Seeking Several On Outstanding Bench Warrants

Editor’s Note: This list is correct as of its last publication on March 5th. Some people may have settled their bench warrants since this time. Readers are cautioned to remember that many people in the area have similar names. This list has been provided by the Latta Court. Any Questions about the list should be directed to the Latta Town Court at 843-752=6110.

The following are outstanding bench warrants for the Town of Latta Court. If you are this person or if you know this person, please call 843-752-6110.

OUTSTANDING BENCH

WARRANT LIST FOR LATTA MUNICIPAL COURT

NAME/VIOLATION

ALFORD, MICHAEL, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BARR, SEDRICK DIONNE JR., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

ABDUSSAMEE, TASHAAN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

ABDUSSAMEE, TASHAAN-SPEEDING

ABRAM, LEON-SHOPLIFTING

ALTMAN, JOHN JAMES-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE, VEHICLE LICENSE IMPROPER

BAKER, JOHN DAVID-RECKLESS DRIVING, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE LICENSE VIOLATION (STOLEN), VEHICLE LICENSE IMPROPER

BARFIELD, DAX WESLEY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BECKETT, TYREEK-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

BELLMON, STANLEY MARQUESE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD

BETHEA, ANDRE LAMON-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND, OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL

BETHEA, ANTWYON=SHOPLIFTING

BETHEA, BRANDON=DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BETHEA, CHRISTOPHER M.-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BETHEA, LEE TONY-SHOPLIFTING

BETHEA, LEON TERREL-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BLUE, JAKAILEN ANTHONY-NO DL IN POSSESSION, VIOLATION BEGINNERS PERMIT

BOONE, MASON RANDELL-DRIVERS LICENSE VIOLATION

BROCK, DANIELLE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BROWN, KENNETH D.-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

BROWN, THEODORE-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

BUTLER, JACKIE LYNN-OPEN CONTAINER

BUXTON, RENEE SHANTE-OPERATING UNINSURED, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

CAIN, ANN NICOLE-PETIT LARCENY

CAMPBELL, SHARON-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

CAMPBELL, TIMOTHY ALAN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

CARTER, WAYMAN-DRIVERS LICENSE VIOLATION

CAULDER, HARLEY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, SPEEDING

CAULDER, MICHAEL LEE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

CHAFFIN, JACOB EDWARD-SHOPLIFTING

CHAVIS, BOBBY -SHOPLIFTING

CHAVIS, JAMIE-SHOPLIFTING

COBB, TIFFANY DENISE-DUS 2ND, SPEEDING

COCHRAN, DAVID ALLEN JR.-USE FALSE NAME TO OBTAIN REFUND FROM BUSINESS, COOPER, VAN ANTHONY, SC DRIVERS LICENSE, SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

COX, KEVIN KEITH-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

CRAWFORD, LEVESIA-SHOPLIFTING

CRAWFORD, TREMONTY-OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE,DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, USE OF DIFFERENT LICENSE PLATE

DAVIS, ASHIA NY’TONIA-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

DAVIS, DETRICK LATRILL-TRESPASSING (SIGNS POSTED), MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO REAL PROPERTY, CRIMINAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (2009)

DAVIS, FREDERICK LARON-GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

DAVIS, MALAYASIA M.-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

DAVIS, JARQUIS JAMAR-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

DEFEE, LORI-NON-TRAFFIC VIOLATION

DRAWHORN, JEREMIAH -DRIVERS LICENSE VIOLATION

DUNHAM, ANDREW LEVON-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, VEHICLE LICENSE IMPROPER

ELLERBE, ERIC ANTONIO-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAISON, LD-PUBLIC DRUNKENESS

FAULK, MARION EVERETTE -DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION,VEHICLE LICENSE VIOLATION

FINK, JENNIFER RENEE=ILLEGAL WHISKEY

FLEMING, TERRY ALLEN JR.-SIMPLE POSSESION MARIJUANA, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

FORD, CREIGHTON-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

FORD, TONY LAFONE-OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE

FORE, BRYAN LEVAR-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND, TAMPERING WITH ELECTRIC METER

GAINEY, JOSEPH DWAYNE-SHOPLIFTING

GILES, ERIC MARK -SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

GILLESPIE, CHRISTOPHER-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

GILLIS, KENNETH JAMIEL-OPEN CONTAINER

GODBOLT, AMANDA RYAN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

GODFREY, WILLIAM M.-PETIT LARCENY

GRAHAM, WAYNE-TRESPASSING

GRAY, MICHAEL WINFRED-DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GREEN, KAWAYNE LAMAR -DRIVERS LICENSE VIOLATION

GREGG, DEREK -DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

GRIFFIN, STACEY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

GUNTER, KENNETH -DRIVING UNDER SUSPSENSION

GURLEY, NAY -OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE, CHILD RESTRAINT, VEHICLE LICENSE VIOLATION, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

GURLEY, TEVIN DEVON-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT LIST FOR LATTA MUNICIPAL COURT

HANEY, LATOYA-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

HARDY, RODNEY-VIOLATION BEGINNERS PERMIT, SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER LIQUOR

HARLEY, JEREMY LIONEL-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD, LARCENY OF GAS

HAYES, JIMMY LEE-OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE

HAYNESWORTH, MARCUS-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

HEMINGWAY, TRACY-SHOPLIFTING

HENDERSON, KWISHAWNE-SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL

HERRING, LISA MARIE-SHOPLIFTING

HINSON, TONYA MARIE-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

HOLLAND, JERRY LEE-SHOPLIFTING

HOWARD, JUSTIN LEVAN-FAIL TO COMPLY

HOWARD, TYSHONA=DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

HUGHES, KENNETH L. -UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

HUNT, BETTY JOSEPHINE-SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

HUNT, GLENN DAVIS JR-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

INMAN, TONY LYNN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, PUBLIC DRUNK

JAMES, QUENTIN ONEAL -SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

JOHNAKIN, SEDRICK LEE-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

JOHNSON, ANTHONY-SIMPLE ASSAULT

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

JOHNSON, CLINT GRAY-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER BEER

JOHNSON, DESMOND-SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, VEHICLE LICENSE VIOLATION

JONES, DENNIS JEREMIAH-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

JONES, JAYLA Q.-ALCOHOL VIOLATION

JONES, KENNEITH KEITH-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

JOY, MARCUS BRADY JR.-SHOPLIFTING

JUSTICE, JOSHUA DANIEL-SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

LANE, TAMMY -DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

LEGETTE, CAROL DENISE- SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

LEGETTE, JAMAL RASHEEN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD

LESTER, SHANIQUA -SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL, DRIVERS LICENSE VIOLATION

LESTER, TA ASIA NIKOVIA-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

LEWIS, MARCUS DEAN-VEHICLE LICENSE VIOLATION, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE

LIVINGSTION, LATIFA =DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

LOPEZ, JUAN OLAN=OPEN CONTAINER BEER, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MANNING, NICOLE MILLER-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

MCCARTER, ANTONIO=DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCCLAIN, LAMAR C.-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

MCCLAIN, LASHANDA -DISREGARD STOP SIGN OR SIGNAL, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCCOLLOUGH, JOHNNY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCDOWELL, LISA MARIE-GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, SHOPLIFTING

MCEACHERN, ENOCH-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCMILLAN, FONTELLA-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCNEAR, LEAH DANIEL-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCRAE, SHIRLEY REGINA-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MOODY, MYRIANNA LATIFA -SHOPLIFTING

MOORE, NICHOLAS-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MOORE, ROBERT LEE JR.-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

MORRISON, JAMES-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

NESMITH, MONT JERMAINE-PUBLIC DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NORRIS, RICKY SHANE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE

NORRIS, RUFUS DALE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION (2 COUNTS)

OATES, JORDAN DESMOND-NON-TRAFFIC VIOLATION, SHOPLIFTING

PAGE, ALEXANDER III=DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

PAGE, CALEB=DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

PALACIOS, JULLIO CESAR=SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, NO SC DRIVERS LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER

PATTERSON, PRISCILLA-SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

PHILLIPS, DANNY LEE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD

PHILLIPS, WILLIAM KASH-BREACH OF PEACE

PITTMAN, KENDRIC-DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

PRICE, BRYAN MICHAEL-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

PROCTOR, GERALD-SPEEDING, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

RAINWATER, DOUGLAS-OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL

REED, ALLEN DEMARIO-ILLEGAL WHISKEY

RHODES, MITCHELL JASON-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RHONE, BRIANNA SHANEE-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION,SPEEDING

ROBINSON, QUAZEAK-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

ROGERS, DOROTHY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

ROWLAND, DERRICK-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SANDERS, BIANCA-SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, NON-TRAFFIC VIOLATION

SANDERS, CALVIN LEE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SCARBOROUGH, SAMANTHA-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SCOTT, JAMES EDWARD-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

SCOTT, PERRY MALCOLM-SHOPLIFTING

SCOTT, REGINALD -SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, NON-TRAFFIC VIOLATION

SELLERS, CIRIS STEPHONE-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

SELLERS, ERIC DWAYNE-RECEIVEING STOLEN GOODS

SESTA, TONI LEE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD

SHANNON, SHEENA NICOLE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

SHELLEY, ASHLEY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SHORT, PHYLLIS MONIQUE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SIMPSON, BRAIN CKEPPEN-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER

SMITH, JAMES TYRON-ASSAULT AND BATTERY 3RD

SMITH, JASON TAMAR-DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER

SMITH, LORENZO DETWAIN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SMITH, MINNETTA-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD (2016), MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER

SMITH, RONALD DWANE-FAIL TO COMPLY

SMITH, RYHEEM SAQUANE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SMITH, WILLIAM LEROY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SMYRA, DAYLANICE-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER

SOUTHARD, ANDREW-DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STEVENS, VICTOR LEE-SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

SUMMERFORD, CHARLES A.-NON-REGISTERED VEHICLE, OPERATING AND UNINSURED VEHICLE, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, VEHICLE LICENSE SUSPENDED

SUMMERFORD, MICHAEL -VEHICLE LICENSE VIOLATION, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

SUMMERFORD, SHELDON-POSSESSION OF STOLEN TAG

TAYLOR, CHRISTO LEON-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

THOMPSON, JAMES-SHOPLIFTING

TIMMONS, JOHNNY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

TOWNSEND, DENA SI’MONE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

WHITE, BRANDON LARON-INTERFERENCE WITH A POLICE OFFICER

WHITLEY, KYYIAN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 2ND

WHITWORTH, DEVARIUS-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA, OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL

WILLIAMS, DOMONIC-OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL

WILLIAMS, FREDERICK-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 3RD

WILLIAMS, KIMBERLY -SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

WILLIAMS, LEE DAVID JR.-DRIVING UNDER SUSPSENSION 2ND

WILLIAMS, OLIVIA=PARKING IN A HANDICAP PARK, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE

WILSON, DARRELL JAMAL-OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL

WILSON, JAMES W.-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE, IMPROPER TAG

WILSON, NICOLE-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

WINSTON, TERRENCE-OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

WITHERSPOON, DA’LYN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

WOODBERRY, JERRY-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

WOODS, STEVEN NELSON-SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

WOODS, TAMARA KAYE-INDECENT CONDUCT, SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA,

WRIGHT, JHIMIR LE’ZHAN-DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION