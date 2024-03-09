Youth Summit And Job Fair Set For March 16th

On March 16th, 2024, local leaders in business, education, faith, and government have banded together to reach out to the needs of younger Dillon County citizens.



The event will be at the Fresh Beginnings Christian Center at 2220 Hwy 9 West, Dillon, SC, just outside of Little Rock. PDRTA will be providing scheduled bus service for those in need of transportation. Free lunch will be served. Lunch starts at 1 p.m. and the event is 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership teams from Dillon, Dillon Christian, Lake View, and Latta High Schools as well as a youth choir led by Shakille Crawford. This event is aimed at those between the ages of 15 and 25 years old. Local business are encouraged to set up job booths or have hiring information available at the event at no cost.

SC Works will provide job information and Northeastern Technical College will be on hand to answer questions and assist in enrollment with special job opportunities in our area. Mamie Legette of SC Works is thankful for the partnership with the Ministers Alliance and Empowerment in Action, which enhances our joint efforts in this impactful community event. Together, we stand committed to supporting and empowering the youth of Dillon County on their path to success and well-being. We sincerely appreciate being included and look forward to continued collaboration.

Dillon Mayor Tally McColl will briefly share about civic opportunities for employment. Mayor McColl stated, “We are so fortunate to be part of a community that has so many career opportunities for our youth and experienced job seekers. I would encourage everyone looking for a career or a new career to come be a part of this event on March 16th. The career possibilities here in our local community will surprise you. I hope to see you there”

Dillon County Council Chairwoman Detrice Mccollum-Dawkins wrote, “In partnership with The Pastor Alliance and nonprofit organizations like Logistics of Hustling, Inc., working together to offer genuine second chances to first-time offenders as part of the initiative to address Dillon’s crime rate. I believe that meeting people where they are will help them get to where they want to be.”

Saturday, March 16th. Lunch at 1 the event is 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.. All are welcome. If you have any questions or would like to participate or donate to the cost of this or future event please contact, Pastor James Orr at 843-992-7754 by phone or text.