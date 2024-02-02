Joette Dukes Selected To Serve As Executive Director Of PDCOG

The Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments’ Board of Directors has named Joette Dukes to serve as its Executive Director.

Ms. Dukes succeeds Mr. Johnny B. Brown, who served as the COG’s Executive Director since 1982. Mr. Brown announced his retirement last spring and passed away suddenly thereafter. Ms. Dukes was named Interim Director and served in that capacity until the Board’s official appointment in December 2023.



Prior to her role as Interim Executive Director and over the past three decades, Ms. Dukes has served in numerous capacities at Pee Dee COG, including, most recently, the role of Workforce Development Director.

During her 12 years serving as the leader of workforce activities in the Pee Dee Region, she has forged strong local partnerships with education, workforce, economic development, and industry.

These partnerships have supported the Pee Dee community through natural disasters, mass layoffs, and plant closure events. She and her team have brought hope to the community by advocating for public transportation, connecting individuals to jobs and community resources and supporting industries in their efforts to hire and maintain a strong workforce.

Her work with the local workforce board has been recognized, locally, statewide, and nationally.

In her new position, Ms. Dukes will facilitate the strategic vision of the COG and oversee all services provided by the agency.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the organization that I have faithfully served for the past 31 years,” said Ms. Dukes.

“I am looking forward to working with our dynamic team of professionals to continue fulfilling the Pee Dee COG’s mission of assisting local governments with addressing their workforce, economic, and community development needs. Our former Executive Director, Mr. Brown, has left a remarkable legacy that we plan to build upon in this next chapter of the organization.”

Ms. Dukes holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina’s College of Business Administration and the credentials of Certified Government Finance Officer (CGFO) and Society for Human Resources Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

She resides in Florence with her husband and pastor, Elder Stevie Dukes. They have three sons.

The PDCOG serves Dillon, Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Marion, and Marlboro Counties.