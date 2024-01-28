Magnolia T. Williams Scholarship Applications Available

Magnolia T Williams Scholarship Applications are now available and can be picked up from the Dillon High School Guidance Office or can be received by e-mail, mrjoeywilliams@aol.com.

The Magnolia T. Williams Scholarship will award two $1,000 Scholarships to deserving Dillon High School Graduates.

All applications must be returned to Joey L. Williams, P. O. Box 1281, Dillon, SC 29536 by April 15, 2024.

For additional information, contact Joey L. Williams at the previous printed e-mail address.