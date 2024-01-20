Tabitha James Recognized As Business Outstanding Alumni And Legacy Leader

Tabitha D. James, a Lake View native, was recently recognized by the The E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration as a Wall College of Business Outstanding Alumni and Legacy Leader. This recognition is awarded to alumni for their distinguishing career accomplishments and their continued engagement with the Wall College and Coastal Carolina University.

James, a 2013 graduate of Coastal Carolina University’s Wall College of Business, and the proud owner of SHEAM Strategic Consulting Group attributes a great deal of her success to the solid foundation from her undergraduate years at CCU. When asked for her advice for current students, she shared “The degree matters, the diverse opportunities outside of the classroom matter even more. Universities provide students with an array of opportunities to develop personal and professional skills that will benefit for a lifetime. It is critical to take advantage of opportunities and craft an experience to help prepare you for a fruitful and fulfilling post-graduate life.”

Dr. Monica Fine, Associate Dean of Student Success & Professor of Marketing, expressed heartfelt gratitude to James for being an amazing representative of and partner to the Wall College of Business and Coastal Carolina University.