Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens Celebrate Birthday Of The Late Edna McClam At Party

Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens, celebrated with a Holiday Birthday Party for the late Edna Mae McClam on Tuesday, December 15, 2024.

Miss Edna Mae, as she was usually called, would have celebrated her 85th birthday on December 27, 2023 and this holiday party was in her honor.

Miss Edna Mae McClam founded the organization over 10 years ago. She was always striving to share her talents with her senior group, church members, community and town folks near and far. The talents they shared grew with all the people she came across. Seniors of Latta, Dillon County and the nearby areas would get together every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am -12 noon to learn how to crochet, knit, make crafts, fellowship and make new friends, also they would have fun playing loads of fun games and learning brainstorming activities. The senior group takes pride in contributing handmade items to Latta school, nursing homes, and various organizations. The Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens take pride in the 1st prize awards they receive from their entries at craft shows.

The delicious Holiday Party meal was hosted by member Priscilla Bethea. Cynthia Bethea treated the group with many holiday arts and crafts including lessons, snacks, desserts and Walmart gift cards. The Paparazzi Shop director Syamantha Johnson set up a display table with all sorts of gorgeous jewelry. She gifted the group with gift cards and they used those to purchased their first piece of jewelry. All other jewelry could be purchased at holiday discount prices. Also, Shawn Smith, Family Nutrition and Health agent with South Carolina State 1890 Extension Program, gave tips on food and nutritional education, ideas on eating better on a budget, and holiday food safety, along with providing low calorie delicious desserts recipes.

The group will regather on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the greenhouse on Latta School property and anyone interested in becoming a member is invited when we regroup and you do not have to know how to crochet, knit or sew because free lessons will be given. All are welcome to contribute any knowledge that they would like to share with the group. Absolutely new members will be extremely welcome.

Also, any person, store, group who would like to donate materials to the group for ex: yarn, crochet or knitting needles, sewing items, materials, arts and craft project items and supplies would be greatly appreciated.

Happy Holidays and we look forward to seeing you in the New Year 2024.