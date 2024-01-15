PHOTO GALLERY: First Baptist Church Holds Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

The First Baptist Church held the Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Sunday, December 24, at 5:00 p.m.

The congregation was packed and ready for the service that began with two Christmas Carols: “Joy To The World” and “O Come All Ye Faithful”.

Rev. Jamie Arnette welcomed everyone to the service.

The Lighting of the Christ Candle was by Michael and Morgan Hayes.

“O Holy Night” and “Behold” were the Christmas Worship Specials.

Scripture Reading was from Matthew 1:21-25 and Isaiah 9:6-7 by Interim Associate Pastor Glen Huguenin.

The Song of Worship was “Mary Did You Know” by Mrs. Maddie Jordan.

The Christmas Meditation was by Rev. Jamie Arnette entitled “What’s In A Name?”

First Baptist Church is located at 400 North First Avenue, Dillon, S.C.

Photo Gallery

Photos by Johnnie Daniels

