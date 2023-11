Hundreds turned out for a food giveaway held by Dillon County Council Chairwoman Detrice Dawkins and the Logistics of Hustling. There were all types of meats, bread, fresh vegetables, etc. The event was held at the Dillon City-County Complex.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

