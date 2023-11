The Dillon Herald newspaper was the winner of three awards in The Post and Courier’s Pee Dee Readers’ Choice contest.

The Dillon Herald won the following categories:

-Best Local Website, News

-Best Local Tweeter

-Best Local Social Media Influencer (tied for first)

Betsy Finklea, editor, and Vickie Rogers, graphic designer, attended the Readers’ Choice Awards reception at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 15th.

Thank you to all who voted for us.