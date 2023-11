The City of Dillon’s Holiday Goodness was held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. There were lots of things to enjoy including crafts, clothes, food, and more. Dan E. Lockemy, emcee, kept everyone in the Christmas spirit and Santa came to hear the wishes of the good boys and girls.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

