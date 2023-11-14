Lawrence Jordan Ordained As Deacon At First Baptist

Dillon First Baptist Church ordained Lawrence Jordan as a deacon during the Sunday morning worship service on September 10, 2023.



Pastor Jamie Arnette began the service by introducing Lawrence to the congregation. Art Jordan, Chairman of the Deacons, read scripture from 1 Timothy 3 which gives the qualifications of a deacon. Art stated that Dillon First Baptist Church has 15 deacons, each serves a five year term. The deacons are servants who help minister to the needs of the church members. The Visitation ministry is the largest of the deacon ministries.

Those serving on this ministry team visit the members who are hospitalized or shut-in.

The New Member ministry reaches out to the new members to help them with questions or concerns they may have.

The Benevolence ministry works with those members experiencing hardships.

Lawrence then spoke to the congregation and gave his personal testimony; this was followed by a responsive reading and the laying on of hands by any ordained deacons or ministers in the congregation. At the conclusion of the service, Pastor Arnette introduced Lawrence’s wife, Shannon, and presented Lawrence with a framed Certificate of Deacon Ordination.