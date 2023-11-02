Congressman Fry Speaks At Dillon County Farm Bureau Meeting

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Farm Bureau held their annual meeting recently with several people in attendance.



Keith Allen, president, reported that they had a busy year. He spoke about the land trust that Farm Bureau had formed. He said they gave out two scholarships, had the ag simulator come out to the Dillon County Health Initiative Farmer’s Market, and sponsored a book of the month for third graders, who received a book about agriculture.He thanked Rep. Jackie Hayes and Senator Kent Williams for the passage of a bill that is a more efficient way to deal with water in the state. He said the $1 million to help trap wild hogs had been a blessing. He said money had also been allocated for a veterinary school at Clemson. A poultry research farm has also been funded at Clemson. He said he appreciated the Inland Port Dillon, which had helped the economy in this county as well as the farmers. He said they can export soybeans out of the port.Cullen Bryant gave the report of the nominating committee.The officers are President: Keith Allen, Vice-President: Cullen Bryant, Executive Secretary: Joe Gleason, Treasurer: Tommy Stephens, State Director: Cullen Bryant, and Alternate State Director: Joe Gleason.The Executive Committee is Keith Allen, Joe Gleason, Cullen Bryant, and Tommy Stephens.The directors are Elizabeth Snipes, Daniel Coleman, Randy Berry, Caleb Coleman, Bruce “Sonny” Price, Jr., Daniel Baxley, Fitzhugh Bethea, Lavern Brigman, Curt McSwain, Heather Benjamin, Gerald Arnette, Tre Coleman, Harold Gasque, Joe Hayes, and Wesley Price. The Woman’s Committee Chairman is Kate A. Miller. The Legislative and Public Affairs Chairman is Cullen Bryant, and the Young Farmer Committee Chairman is Caleb Miller.Congressman Russell Fry spoke about some of the things occurring in Washington that affect farmers and answered questions from the audience.A resolution was presented regarding the state deer population. They discussed adding some language to make the resolution stronger.