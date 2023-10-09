Coroner Identifies Two People In Separate Incidents

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified two people from recent incidents.

The man killed in the car wreck on Friday afternoon on 191 South in the Nichols area when he hit a tree was Sebastian Julian Pedro, a 41-year-old Hispanic male from Smithfield, North Carolina.

The person who died in the City of Dillon on Friday night was Amarione Michael Boatwright, an 18-year-old black male. He died as a result of a gunshot wound.