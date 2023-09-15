Woodmen Life Donates $5,000 To Help For Veterans

The WoodmenLife presented the Help For Veterans, Inc., with a $5,000 donation on Thursday, September 7.

Barbara Causey and David Longacre of the WoodmenLife located at 108 North Fifth Avenue, Dillon; and Cam Watson, the Regional Director for WoodmenLife whose office is located in Florence made the presentation to Help For Veterans, Inc., of Dillon, S.C.

Watson explained how this donation was possible. Since 1890, Woodmen of the World Life Insurance, now known as WoodmenLife, was a 501 (c) 3 corporation that owned property in Chesterfield County where a campground was for youth. The board dissolved that corporation and had to donate the monies to 501 (c) 3 entities. In the month of August, the WoodmenLife group donated $250,000. Each rep for WoodmenLife was notified and asked to submit a local 501 (c) 3 for consideration. The rep had to state why the non-profit was recommended. In this case, Barbara Causey was the rep.

Watson stated, “We have a heart for our veterans. We are happy to have a part in helping Dillon County veterans!”

Help For Veterans, Inc. began in 2016. Our mission was simple – we hoped to provide assistance to homeless and low-income veterans and address areas such as housing and housing repairs, help our veterans to obtain proper medical care, make sure they received the education and job training they are entitled to, address the hunger problem, and help with other needs such as helping with a light bill or providing other needed assistance. Thanks to the generous support that we have received from the public and the blessings that we receive from the Lord, we have been able to accomplish this. Now, with this generous donation from WoodmenLife, we will be able to help many more veterans including the upcoming sixth annual Health Fair and chicken bog for the Dillon County Veterans to be held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center on Thursday, October 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. (adv.)