National Weather Service Holding Open House For First Time In Almost 30 Years

WILMINGTON – The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, NC will be hosting an open house on November 4th, 2023 from 10am to 2pm. This will be the office’s first open house in almost 30 years and everyone is welcome. The event will be a combination of outdoor activities and guided tours through the NWS office, with the purpose of strengthening partnerships and sharing NWS capabilities and services with the communities we serve.

There will be several booths with information from several NWS partners including: broadcast media, ocean rescue, and more. This portion of the event will occur outdoors and requires no special entry to participate. Activities will include a weather trivia board and a rain gauge

demonstration to promote citizen science. There will also be several raffles throughout the day for weather related prizes. No ticket is required for the outdoor portion of the event. Between 10am and 2pm, there will be several guided tours through the NWS office. Attendees will get a first hand look at how tornado warnings are issued, be able to review the history of weather observations in Wilmington, NC, learn about a variety of NWS equipment, and watch a demonstration of how forecasts are created through the Graphical Forecast Editor (GFE). tours will be roughly 30 minutes long and will take place every 15 minutes. A reservation is required for every tour attendee to efficiently manage the tour group sizes. Registration for tour slots is available at: nwsilm.ticketleap.com/2023openhouse/.