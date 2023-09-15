Red Cross Facing National Blood Shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023— The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give nowto ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

When Idalia slammed into the Southeast – leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding – the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitingRedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 11-30:

North Carolina

Alamance

Burlington

9/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grove Park Baptist Church, 108 Trail One

9/18/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Marks Church, 1230 St. Marks Church Rd

9/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Alamance County Health Department, 319 N Graham Hopedale Rd

9/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 508 West Davis St.

9/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clover Garden School, 2454 Altamahaw-Union Ridge Road

9/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Front St United Methodist Church, 136 S Fisher St

Graham

9/12/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trailhead Church Graham, 615 West Harden Street

Mebane

9/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Buffaloe Lanes Mebane, 103 S 5th St.

_______________

Chatham

Pittsboro

9/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Chatham YMCA, 287 East St, Suite 412

Siler City

9/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Siler City Presbyterian Church, 720 W. Third Street

_______________

Durham

Durham

9/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bryan Center, 120 Science Drive

9/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/14/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bryan Center, 120 Science Drive

9/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Road

9/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, 3005 Pleasant Green Road

9/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Duke Regional Hospital, 3643 North Roxboro Rd.

9/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., New Student Center, 2223 Fayetteville Street

9/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd

9/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Umstead Pines, 253 Country Club Drive

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Durham Regional Association of REALTORS, 4236 University Drive

9/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/26/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., City of Durham, 1600 Mist Lake Dr.

9/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

9/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Road

_______________

Franklin

Franklinton

9/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Franklinton Baptist Church, 102 West Mason St.

_______________

Granville

Creedmoor

9/29/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Creedmoor United Methodist Church, 214 Park Avenue

_______________

Lee

Sanford

9/12/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church – Sanford, 202 Summitt Dr.

9/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ingram Family YMCA, 1907 KM Wicker Memorial Drive

_______________

Moore

Aberdeen

9/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fieldcraft Survival East, 3060 A, NC-5

Carthage

9/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Moore County Airport, 7825 Aviation Dr

Pinehurst

9/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pinewild Country Club – Pinehurst, 6 Glasgow Dr.

9/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9800 US Hwy 15/501

Southern Pines

9/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brownson Memorial Pres Ch – Southern Pines, 330 S. May St.

9/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Douglass Community Center, 1185 W Pennsylvania Ave

9/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, 150 Ridge Road

9/27/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southern Pines UMC, 175 Midland Rd.

_______________

Orange

Chapel Hill

9/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

9/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Chapel Hill High School, 500 Weaver Dairy Road

9/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Church of Reconciliation, 110 N. Elliott Road

9/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Community Church of Chapel Hill Unitarian Universalist, 106 Purefoy Rd.

_______________

Person

Roxboro

9/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Spuntech Industries, Inc., 555 N Park Drive

9/21/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Westwood Baptist Church, 970 Leasburg Road

9/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Concord Church Roxboro, 70 Concord Church Rd

_______________

Randolph

Asheboro

9/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Journey Church, 1801 S Fayetteville St

9/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Randolph Cmnty Coll – Asheboro, 629 Industrial Park Dr.

9/29/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., West Asheboro Baptist Church, 831 Uwharrie St.

Trinity

9/12/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity Memorial United Methodist, 7140 NC Hwy 62

_______________

Vance

Henderson

9/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Raleigh Road Baptist Church, 3892 Raleigh Rd

_______________

Wake

Cary

9/11/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/12/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/14/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/18/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/19/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/21/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/25/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/26/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/28/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

9/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

Fuquay Varina

9/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Unit 116, 6400 Johnson Pond Road

Morrisville

9/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Triangle Life, 523 Davis Drive, Suite 200

Raleigh

9/11/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/11/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Moravian Church, 1816 Ridge Rd.

9/12/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shaw University, 118 E. South St.

9/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/14/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Roberts Park Community Center, 1300 E. Martin St.

9/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/18/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/19/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coachman’s Trail Clubhouse, 11412 Coachmans Way

9/21/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Road

9/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/25/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/26/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/27/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/28/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

9/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3951 Sumner Blvd

9/30/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

9/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E Martin St

Wake Forest

9/15/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 187, 225 E. Holding Ave.

9/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Rd

South Carolina

Lee

Bishopville

9/27/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lee Central High School, 1800 Wisacky Hwy

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease. To help ensure patients have the blood products they need, the Red Cross launched the Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021 to grow the number of blood donors who are Black and improve health outcomes for patients. Together longtime and first-time blood donors are helping patients with sickle cell manage their symptoms and showing support for their community.

Joined by Blood is the initiative’s focus during Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September and continues through October. This year, the Red Cross is proud to partner with organizations focused on mentorship, including 100 Black Men of America, Inc.;Kier’s Hope Foundation, Inc.; historically Black colleges and universities and member organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council; as well as the Black Radio Hall of Fame and others, who are all showing up for patients with sickle cell by hosting blood drives. To learn more, visitRedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we are in the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.



