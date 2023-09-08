Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Holds First Meeting Of 2023-2024 Year

On September 5th, President Mary Ricks called our first meeting of the 2023-24 year to order by welcoming everyone and thanking the hostess, Ms. Cathy McDaniel. Ms. McDaniel presented a short devotion and said a blessing for our food.

After a delicious meal and fellowship, each member named her favorite herb for roll call. April 2023 minutes were read and approved.

Committee reports were then presented, and Mrs. Betty Hubbard presented a great informational program on herbs. She pointed out that herbs are used both in medicine and in cooking and that using nature has always been a way of life throughout time. We have learned through the ages, by trial and error, and through the writings of people who have passed down information for thousands of years.

Many medications today are derivatives of herbs. For instance, aspirin comes from willow bark, morphine comes from opium poppies, digoxin comes from the beautiful flower, but poisonous foxglove, in addition to many others. Many medicinal plants do more than treat a family’s minor ailments; they can also attract pollinators and add beautiful colors to the home’s landscape.

Some excellent perennials to consider are lavender, catnip, bee balm, echinacea, and feverfew. There are many herbal remedies for minor ailments such as bee stings, headaches, laryngitis, colds, flu, itching, earaches, stomach ailments, etc.

In addition, herbs are used in many foods to make food more flavorful and tastier: basil, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, mint, ginger, oregano, cilantro, dill, and lots more! It’s wonderful and exciting to cook using these resources from nature. However, as with any medicine or food, one must research the herb if you haven’t used it before. Some herbs cannot be used with certain medications or if you have health concerns such as heart problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, food allergies, pregnancy, to name a few.

While there are excellent plants in nature to use medicinally or in cooking, there are several plants that one should avoid using at all costs. These are toxic to use: Belladonna, Daffodil, Foxglove, Hemlock, Henbane, Jimsonweed, Mandrake, Tansy, and Wolfsbane. Enjoy using nature for healthy living but do so safely.

New business was discussed before adjournment of the meeting.

