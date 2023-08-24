Dr. Harriet Jackson Honored By Meeting Street Scholarship Foundation

Dillon High School counselor Dr. Harriet Jackson was honored by the Meeting Street Scholarship Foundation on Sunday, July 27, 2023, at the Charleston Place, Charleston, SC. Dr. Jackson was recognized for her leadership and dedication to helping DHS seniors receive The Meeting Street Scholarship in the amount of $40,000 ($10,000 per year for 4 years).

During the interview video, Dr. Jackson was praised by The Meeting Street Foundation Executive Director, Josh Bell for her leadership and drive to support her students. DHS Principal Timothy Gibbs praised Dr. Jackson for her passion and commitment to helping DHS students gain as many scholarships as possible. For an example, DHS class of 2022, nine (9) seniors were awarded the Meeting Street Scholarship allowing DHS to receive the highest number of scholarships in the Pee Dee. DHS class of 2023, twenty-seven (27) seniors received the same scholarship allowing DHS to rank #2 out of 51 high schools in 11 counties. This over a two-year period brings DHS to a total of thirty-six (36) DHS seniors to receive The Meeting Street Scholarship.

During the ceremony, in her emotional acceptance speech, Dr. Jackson thanked those who were instrumental in supporting her passion of helping students, Superintendent Ray Rogers, Representative Jackie Hayes, Principal Timothy Gibbs, the DHS Guidance Department, Husband Dr. Walter Jackson, III, son Walter Jackson, IV and DHS wildcat students and parents.