THE LAST GOODBYE: Sheriff Pernell Laid To Rest In Memorable Ceremony

By Betsy Finklea

A wife says her last goodbye to her husband and two sons look upon their father for the last time before closing a flag-draped casket while a grandson stands behind them. The flag is pulled to cover the casket completely. Sheriff Humbunny shines in gold beneath the flag and a Masonic symbol shows in white on the black drape beneath. Evident pain and sadness was on the faces of many in the crowd of more than 1,000 as they came to remember the life of Sheriff Douglas Bryan “Humbunny” Pernell, the first African-American Sheriff of Dillon County and the first African-American to be elected to a countywide office.

Sheriff Pernell arrived at the Florence Center in grand style in a procession of motorcycles, law enforcement vehicles, family, friends, and others. Many watched on the streets as he left Dillon in what will surely be remembered as a historic occasion. The family entered to the playing of bagpipes.

Dr. James Orr of Pyerian Baptist Church said that Pernell’s heart for Christ was the key to his greatness and that many words would be spoken during the service but “none so eloquent as the life lived before us.”

The service truly was a celebration of life filled with personal stories, laughter, touching memories, and solemn remembrance, fit to honor a man who meant so much to so many.

Jamie Hamilton, Douglas Pernell’s chief deputy, spoke about the huge substantial impact that Pernell had on the community. Hamilton said Pernell never let the title of “Sheriff” define him and that it was a word that doesn’t even describe him. He was the person who people turned to for help whether it was fixing vinyl siding or dealing with a lost large farm animal. He said Pernell was Sheriff for everybody and enforced the law equally. Hamilton said that Pernell was “the Sheriff to people who had no hope. He was the the Sheriff to people who had no money. He was the Sheriff to people who had no car. He was the Sheriff to people who needed a second chance. He was the Sheriff to people who walked to the Sheriff’s Office. He was the Sheriff to people who lived in small homes. He was the Sheriff to the people who had no mother. He was the Sheriff to the people who had no father. He was the Sheriff to the people who lived in fear. He was the Sheriff to the people who could not vote.”

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace called Pernell a “boots on the ground” Sheriff. He said he was not a “sit behind the desk” kind of Sheriff. He was always working in the community. Pernell was living out his dream of being Sheriff of Dillon County and for him (Wallace) that is what made the call last Monday night so tragic, knowing that he had been living his dream for a short period of time. He said Pernell’s dedication, determination, and commitment will not be forgotten. Pernell was called to a life of service and to fulfill his relentless dream of being Sheriff of Dillon County. He said after visiting with the family, he could tell that he loved and served his family with the same passion and dedication as he served the people of Dillon County. He said he was a servant leader and encouraged others to follow his example.

Joyce Pernell, Pernell’s sister, called her brother a gentle giant with a heart of gold and spoke about the close relationship of their family.

Rev. Rodney McCorkle of Manning Baptist Church said Monday, August 7, started out as just another ordinary day and it turned out to be one of the most devastating days of his entire life. He had just seen Pernell in church the day before. He couldn’t believe that there was any way that Pernell was gone.

He said Pernell was a man under pressure as the first African-American Sheriff as he tried to prove two very different things to two different communities. To one community, he had to prove that he was qualified to do the job and to the other community he had to prove “I’m still one of us.” He did what he could to make Dillon County a better place. He said despite the pressure, the Sheriff had some hope—the hope of another life after this one. He said Pernell loved and served the Lord, and he knew the Lord had been with him every step of the way. He said he was glad God let Pernell live out his dream and said he is on the other side now where Jesus is. “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Other people participating and/or speaking in the service were Rev. Jared Myers of McNeil Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Longs, the Community Choir, Rev. Dr. Roanell Hough of Friendship Baptist Church, Elder Johnnie Coe of the Marion District AME Church, Dillon Mayor Tally McColl, Rep. Jackie Hayes, Rev. Dr. Orlando McCauley of St. Matthew AME Church of Hamer, and Deacon Chris McCoy. Special presentations were made by SLED Chief Mark Keel and Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.

Pernell’s wife, Cynthia, concluded the speakers and spoke about her heavy heart. She lost her best friend. She said he was everybody’s Sheriff and a person who believed in giving second chances. She said he had the heart of a servant and a true calling in this life. She said she thanked God for choosing him for the assignment. They didn’t know it would be for a short time. She said she is glad that he fulfilled his dream. “All he wanted was a chance,” she said. She said was glad the Lord chose him for a time such as this. She asked to please continue his legacy as Sheriff. “We can’t go backwards.” She also asked that they give the same respect to Jamie Hamilton as he steps into his new role.

After her remarks, Sheriff Pernell received his last call by telecommunicator Vickie Rogers.

“Unit 101, Central,” she called.

There is silence. No answer.

“Unit 101, Central,” she calls again.

Again silence. No answer.

“Sheriff Douglas Pernell, please respond.”

Again silence. No answer.

“No response from Sheriff Douglas Pernell,” she says.

“All units be advised that Sheriff Douglas Pernell is not responding. Sheriff Douglas Pernell, Unit 101, having greatly served law enforcement for 39 years and this department for three years as our beloved Sheriff, ended his watch on Monday, August 7, 2023. Sheriff Douglas Pernell is 10-7 the remainder.”

“Thank you, Sheriff Douglas Pernell, for your service. You can rest in peace. We will never forget your service to us and our community. Your brothers and sisters in blue have it from here. Let him never be forgotten and God rest his soul.”

Pernell’s flag draped casket was taken out and placed in the hearse.

When Pernell arrived in Latta, his procession was met with people lining the streets. The City of Dillon Fire Department’s ladder truck had a huge flag hanging across Main Street. There were numerous police vehicles, first responder vehicles, and others in the procession to Rest Haven Cemetery.

The cemetery was so packed that some people parked as much a half a mile away to get in. Pernell came in on a horse-drawn caisson. There was a 21-gun salute and helicopters flew overhead in honor of Pernell. Presentations were made to the family. After this many went to the South of the Border Convention Center to have a meal with the family.

Douglas Pernell made his place in history through determination, grit, perseverance, and a heart to serve the people. He will not be forgotten. Goodbye, our Sheriff. See you on the other side.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

