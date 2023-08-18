County Council Passes Resolution To Honor The Late Sheriff



By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Council met on Friday, August 11th at 12 noon to pass a resolution to honor the memory of Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

County Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea made the motion seconded by County Councilman Jamal Campbell. All council members voted in favor of the motion.

The resolution, which was read by Dillon County Councilman Stevie Grice prior to the vote reads as follows:

A RESOLUTION BY DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL HONORING THE MEMORY OF DILLON COUNTY SHERIFF DOUGLAS “HUMBUNNY” PERNELL

WHEREAS, the members of the Dillon County Council were saddened to learn of the passing of Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell, a dedicated public servant; and

WHEREAS, Sheriff Pernell was committed to the protection of the people of Dillon County, spending his life serving the community as a law enforcement officer; and

WHEREAS, he dedicated much of his career to Dillon County, serving for thirty-nine years as a public servant and professional who worked to improve the quality of life for every citizen; and

WHEREAS, Sheriff Pernell performed his duties as a credit to both his community and his profession and Dillon County was made a better and safer place to live through his service; and

WHEREAS, he served as sheriff at the time of his passing; and

WHEREAS, Sheriff Pernell was a concerned citizen of the Dillon community, where he is remembered for organizing the “Are You Okay?” for senior citizens, implementing a program that would allow law enforcement officers to know when an autistic person was driving a vehicle; and

WHEREAS, Sheriff Pernell enjoyed the loving companionship of his wife Cynthia and was the proud father of Douglas and Kobe and his grandson Douglas (DJ) III; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of Dillon County have felt the sorrow produced by this loss of one of our long serving and dedicated law enforcement officers and sheriff.

BE IT SO RESOLVED BY THE COUNTY COUNCIL OF DILLON COUNTY

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that County Council expresses sympathy and condolences to the family of Sheriff Pernell.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution be provided to the family of Sheriff Pernell.

DULY RESOLVED this 11th day of August, 2023 by Dillon County Council.

Signed by:

Stevie Grice, Chairman

Detrice Dawkins, Vice-Chair

Jamal Campbell

Dennis Townsend

T.F. Finklea

Kenny Cook, Jr.

Robbie Coward

ATTEST: Druscilla Blakely, Clerk to Council

Each council member then came and signed the resolution. (Editor’s Note: Photos of the signing can be found on The Dillon Herald’s page on Facebook®)

Members of the Pernell family along with friends were present for the passing of the resolution. Cynthia Pernell, Sheriff Pernell’s wife, thanked the council and made brief remarks.

Pernell was Dillon County’s first African-American Sheriff and the first African-American to win a countywide office.

