Salkehatchie Group Works On Two Homes In Dillon County

On Saturday, July 8th, a team of 19 Salkehatchie adults and youth came together from Lexington, Columbia, Charleston, Watkinsville, GA, and Sudbury, MA, to work on two homes in Dillon County. One team replaced a deck and entryway that had fallen into disrepair and removed and replaced floors that had been damaged in a hot water heater leak for an elderly person in Hamer. The second home was cleaned and repaired in Lake View for a homeowner who has been in the hospital to ensure her return home was safe and air-conditioned. Main Street Methodist Church, with the deep support of Mary Bailey and Pastor Henry Altman and many Sunday School classes, organized tools, air mattresses, and meals with many area churches providing lunch and dinner for the teams. After the COVID lockdown, the Salkehatchie group had to start up again after three years of not being able to return. They are so excited to be back in Dillon. They expect to grow next year and hope to be able to meet more needs in the 2024 summer season. They want to give special thanks to everyone who supports them as it takes a village to make good happen.