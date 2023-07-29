Fourth Circuit Solicitor Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers has announced that the will not be seeking another term.



He issued the following statement:

“I am announcing I will not run for re-election in 2024 and will retire as Solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit in January 2025 when my current term ends. Although most in the legal community have been aware of this since last year, I wanted to publicly announce my decision to retire. I look forward to spending more time with my beautiful wife, Mickey, and our wonderful daughter, Kasey. I would like to thank all of my supporters and the voters who gave me the opportunity to serve in this very important position. I would especially like to thank all of the staff (past and present) who worked for the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office during my tenure. The Office could not function without your hard work and dedication.”