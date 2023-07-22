Mr. Charles Wayne Bryant, 67, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home in Lake View, SC.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 12th at 2:00 pm at Fork Baptist Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday at 1:00, prior to the funeral service, at the church.

Mr. Bryant was born July 31, 1955, in Dillon, the son of the late Earl and Nellie Cox Lane Bryant. Mr. Bryant spent the last part of his career as the Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church of Chadbourn NC.

He is survived by wife, Wanda Carter Bryant; brothers, Bobby Bryant and Anthony Daniels; nephew, Anthony Bryant; and niece, Carol Ann Bryant.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Daniels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251