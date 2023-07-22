Randolph “Randy” Jay Carlson, 70, died peacefully on July 4, 2023 surrounded by family at Duke Medical Center.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dillon, SC with Rev. Jamie A. Arnette and Rev. Dr. William R. Cullum, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church starting at 2:00 P.M. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon. He was born in Queens, New York on March 20, 1953. He was the son of the late James B. Carlson and Walda Ogazon Carlson. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ann Stephens Carlson, of Dillon, SC, his daughter, Katharine Moody (Ryan) of Lexington, SC, and his son, Randolph Jay Carlson, Jr (Laura) of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren who were the light of his life: Emerson and Landon Moody and Isla Carlson. He is also survived by his brother, David John Carlson, of West Columbia, SC.

Randy graduated from Ithaca High School in Ithaca, New York. He went on to earn a B.A. in History from Clemson University, a Master’s in Secondary History Education from the University of South Carolina, and a Doctorate in Practical Ministry from Master’s Graduate School of Divinity.

He taught history, government, economics, and social studies for 26 years at Dillon High School and taught for one year in Marlboro County. He also taught history at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, a member on several search committees, and in various other capacities at First Baptist Church of Dillon. He was a pastor for nine years at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He thoroughly enjoyed preaching in various local churches and had a fervent yearning to be a faithful witness of the Gospel to as many people as possible.

His favorite activities included: studying the Bible, crossword puzzles, listening to classical music, exercising, reading history books, traveling, and spending quality time with his beloved family.

He was an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers and New York Yankees.

Donations in his memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Dillon, The Gideons International, or Camp Pinehill.