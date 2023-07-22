Bond Denied for Michael Blunt, Other Matters Handled

Circuit Court Judge Michael Holt heard multiple matters in General Sessions Court this week after the two drug cases scheduled for trial pled Monday morning.



In one matter, Defendant Michael Blunt, charged with two murders and an attempted murder in one incident and three attempted murders in a second incident, was denied bond after Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel asked the Court to keep Blunt in jail.

“Mr. Blunt has been a problem in our community for a long time,” said Daniel. “This time, we finally have a case against him where we have cooperating witnesses and physical evidence, and we look forward to bringing justice to these victims. Our streets are safer when Mr. Blunt is off of them.”

Daniel said all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Daniel also commended the Dillon City Police Department for its work in both of Blunt’s cases.

Many defendants pled guilty, including Andrew Saperstein (burglary), Kenneth Jones (failure to stop, shoplifting), Michael Beckwith (burglary), John Cody Hunt (drugs, burglary), Jonathan Jacobs (resisting arrest), James Douglas (domestic violence), Latosha Stanback (contributing to the delinquency of a minor), Anthony McManus (drugs), Kerri Page (breach of peace), Nysir Bush (weapons), Aundra Manning (domestic violence), Juwan Ellerbe (assault and battery), and Brandon Townsend (domestic violence).